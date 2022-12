Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Friday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Lloyd's London and other insurers to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of 150 Shady Arbors LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-04752, 150 Shady Arbors, LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London et al.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 1:04 PM