Chloe Booth of Wiggin and Dana and William B. Bruce of Katten & Temple have entered appearances for Zurich American Insurance Co. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 27 in Illinois Northern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of Series 15-09-321, a designated series of MSP Recovery Claims, accuses the defendants of failing to report to Medicare their primary payer status and related information pursuant to Medicare Secondary Payer Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:23-cv-16266, 15-09-321 v. Insurance Company et al.

January 11, 2024, 9:40 AM

