Who Got The Work

Chloe Booth of Wiggin and Dana and William B. Bruce of Katten & Temple have entered appearances for Zurich American Insurance Co. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 27 in Illinois Northern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of Series 15-09-321, a designated series of MSP Recovery Claims, accuses the defendants of failing to report to Medicare their primary payer status and related information pursuant to Medicare Secondary Payer Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:23-cv-16266, 15-09-321 v. Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 11, 2024, 9:40 AM

Series 15-09-321

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Company

American Zurich Insurance Company

Colonial American Casualty And Surety Company

Empire Indemnity Insurance Company

Rural Community Insurance Company

Steadfast Insurance Company

Zurich American Insurance Company

Zurich American Insurance Company Of Illinois

Empire Fire And Marine Insurance Company

The Fidelity And Deposit Company Of Maryland

Universal Underwriters Insurance Company

Universal Underwriters Of Texas Insurance Company

Wiggin and Dana

Katten & Temple LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute