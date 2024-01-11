Who Got The Work
Chloe Booth of Wiggin and Dana and William B. Bruce of Katten & Temple have entered appearances for Zurich American Insurance Co. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 27 in Illinois Northern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of Series 15-09-321, a designated series of MSP Recovery Claims, accuses the defendants of failing to report to Medicare their primary payer status and related information pursuant to Medicare Secondary Payer Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:23-cv-16266, 15-09-321 v. Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
January 11, 2024, 9:40 AM
Plaintiffs
- Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman
defendants
- American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Company
- American Zurich Insurance Company
- Colonial American Casualty And Surety Company
- Empire Indemnity Insurance Company
- Rural Community Insurance Company
- Steadfast Insurance Company
- Zurich American Insurance Company
- Zurich American Insurance Company Of Illinois
- Empire Fire And Marine Insurance Company
- The Fidelity And Deposit Company Of Maryland
- Universal Underwriters Insurance Company
- Universal Underwriters Of Texas Insurance Company
defendant counsels
- Wiggin and Dana
- Katten & Temple LLP
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute