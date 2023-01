Litigation Surge - California | Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz saw an uptick in breach-of-warranty litigation last week in California. At least eight federal cases were brought by Quill & Arrow and California Consumer Attorneys against the automaker for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act. While lemon law cases against Mercedes-Benz are fairly routine in the Golden State, last week's volume sticks out at roughly four times the typical weekly average.

Automotive

January 17, 2023, 2:15 PM