Litigation Surge - New York | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Patent

There was a surge of patent lawsuits last week in New York Southern District Court. Eight cases were initiated, more than twice the typical weekly average. Half the suits target mobile apps for allegedly infringing patents pertaining to wireless communications. Also of note: Financial giant CME Group was accused of using infringing software to detect 'rage clicks' on its website. Other suits relate to charging plugs, database searches and access point technology. Seven of the eight suits were brought by Loaknauth Law and Sand Sebolt & Wernow.

Internet & Social Media

December 06, 2022, 2:55 PM