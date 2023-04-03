Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thomas Thomas & Hafer on Monday removed a lawsuit against Lawrence Tucker, Lulseged Gaudie and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Effectus PLLC on behalf of real estate professional Mulugeta Marcus and two entities he formed for properties he purchased: Thirteen Elleven LLC and 1461 Chapin St. NW LLC. The complaint alleges that the defendants impersonated Marcus in order to take control of his properties. The case is 1:23-cv-00892, 1461 Chapin ST NW LLC et al v. Tucker et al.

Real Estate

April 03, 2023, 10:35 AM

Plaintiffs

1461 Chapin ST NW LLC

Mulugeta Marcus

Thirteen Elleven LLC

defendants

John Doe

Lawrence Tucker

Lulseged Guadie

Tucker Family LLC

Tucker, Nong & Associates

defendant counsels

Thomas Thomas & Hafer

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation