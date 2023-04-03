Lawyers at Thomas Thomas & Hafer on Monday removed a lawsuit against Lawrence Tucker, Lulseged Gaudie and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Effectus PLLC on behalf of real estate professional Mulugeta Marcus and two entities he formed for properties he purchased: Thirteen Elleven LLC and 1461 Chapin St. NW LLC. The complaint alleges that the defendants impersonated Marcus in order to take control of his properties. The case is 1:23-cv-00892, 1461 Chapin ST NW LLC et al v. Tucker et al.
Real Estate
April 03, 2023, 10:35 AM