Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Wyndham Hotels & Re...

Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Subsidiaries of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts filed a cluster of contract cases targeting franchisees last week in New Jersey. The hotel chain brought three new suits seeking damages for premature termination of the parties' franchise agreements. Wyndham is represented by DLA Piper and Connell Foley. Separately this week, Wyndham's Travelodge subsidiary was sued by franchise owners who claim that they were subjected to less favorable repayment terms after defaulting on monthly franchise fees due to their Asian-Indian origin.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 31, 2022, 6:27 PM