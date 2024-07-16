Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, a media conglomerate which owns HSN, QVC and Zulily, was hit with a cluster of lawsuits last month. At least three federal cases were filed against the company in Kansas, New York and Pennsylvania. The claims vary: QVC was hit with patent claims over its sale of solar-powered collapsible lanterns, while a website accessibility class action brought by Stein Saks alleges that QVC's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired customers. Meanwhile, Cook's Essentials and Spectrum Brands were sued by an individual who was allegedly injured by an exploding pressure cooker.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 16, 2024, 3:03 PM