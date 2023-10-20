Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Costco Wholesale | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Costco Wholesale

Costco was hit with a swarm of class actions on Thursday. At least three federal class actions were filed in California and New Jersey. In California, one suit accuses the company of violating the Invasion of Privacy Act by sharing users' online purchases and browsing history with Meta Platforms, while another suit claims that Costco's store-brand nasal decongestant Kirkland Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu Severe doesn't work. In New Jersey, a wage-and-hour class action accuses Costco of failing to compensate employees for pre- and post-shift tasks including unlocking and locking gates, deactivating and activating alarms and conducting security sweeps. The suits are backed by several firms including Glancy Prongay Murray, Bursor & Fisher and Brown LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 20, 2023, 12:36 PM

