New Suit - Contract

Rosenberg & Estis filed a landlord-tenant lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of 138-77 Queens Blvd LLC. The suit targets Scott E. Silver for unpaid rent and other lease violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05155, 138-77 Queens Blvd LLC v. Silver.

Real Estate

August 30, 2022, 1:09 PM