Removed To Federal Court

Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudlof removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Illinois Northern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by Morrissey & Donahue on behalf of 1350 West Diversey Condominium Association, which challenges the denial of commercial property damage claims. The case is 1:22-cv-05398, 1350 W. Diversey Condominium Assoc. v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 3:43 PM