13 Tort Actions: Coast Guard Under Fire for Alleged Culture ...

The United States Coast Guard was hit with allegations of a culture of sexual violence in 13 Federal Tort Claims Act administrative complaints. The former cadets were allegedly sexually assaulted while students at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. The complainants, Jane Does 1-12 and John Doe, are represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp and co-counsel Maritime Legal Solutions. According to the complainants' attorneys, this is the first collective sexual violence legal action taken against a U.S. service academy. Christine Dunn of Sanford Heisler Sharp, one of the complainants' attorneys, said these 13 claims are only "the tip of the iceberg."

Connecticut

September 09, 2024, 8:38 AM