Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | J.M. Smucker

J.M. Smucker was hit with a cluster of employment cases in Ohio this past week over the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. At least five lawsuits were filed accusing Smucker of denying employees' requests for religious exemptions from the company's vaccination requirements. Who's bringing the heat? Four of the five suits are backed by the Mendenhall Law Group.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 17, 2023, 4:35 PM