New Suit - Environmental

12909 Cordary LLC filed a lawsuit against Excaliber Fuels and other defendants on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Shook Hardy & Bacon, seeks reimbursement under CERCLA for the cost of remediating contaminated property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01748, 12909 Cordary LLC v. Berri et al.

California

September 22, 2022, 9:12 PM