Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent transfer against Truist Bank to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Callahan, Little & Sullivan on behalf of Islander Properties and 129 NCB LLC. The case is 3:23-cv-00440, 129 NCB, LLC et al v. Truist Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 09, 2023, 8:32 PM