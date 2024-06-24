Litigation Surge - Technology | Texas

Law.com Radar detected a barrage of cases in the technology sector in Texas last week. The platform surfaced 19 federal lawsuits, more than twice the typical weekly average. Driving the surge is a swarm of patent suits brought by Lab Technology against several major companies including Cisco, Google, LG, Microsoft and NVIDIA; the cases target various products and services, such as 911 emergency services offered through Cisco Webex and Microsoft Teams and voice assistance technology in products sold by LG and Google. Lab Technology is represented by Rabicoff Law.

June 24, 2024

