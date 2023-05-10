Litigation Trend - California | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Trend - California | Class Actions

Class action lawsuits continue to flood California courts, according to Law.com Radar. More than 100 federal class actions were surfaced by the platform in April, about 20 percent higher than the typical monthly average and continuing an upward trend dating back at least one year. Monthly case counts during the trend period have risen by more than 50 percent from the previous 12-month average. Wage-and-hour lawsuits have been especially widespread, with Littler Mendelson, Jackson Lewis and Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart getting the lion's share of defense work. Also, keep an eye on antitrust litigation: Claims of market manipulation and supracompetitive pricing were leveled against major companies last month including Walmart, Tesla and Amgen.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2023, 8:27 PM

