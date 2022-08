New Suit

Ulmer & Berne filed a defamation lawsuit on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of web designer 121eCommerce. The suit accuses former client TNG Worldwide of making false and disparaging statements about 121eCommerce to Adobe, leading to fewer web design job referrals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-11878, 121eCommerce LLC v. TNG Worldwide Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 12, 2022, 4:57 PM