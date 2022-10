Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to California Northern District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a burst water pipe, was filed by Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis on behalf of 1200 Second Street Investors LLC. The case is 3:22-cv-06491, 1200 Second Street Investors, LLC v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 6:02 PM