12 Attorneys of Color Appointed to Lead Hair-Relaxer Lawsuit...

A federal judge on Thursday appointed 35 lawyers to lead lawsuits brought over hair relaxers, used predominantly by Black and Brown women, and 12 of them are attorneys of color. "It's one of the most racially diverse slates we've ever seen," said Diandra "Fu" Debrosse Zimmermann of the leadership team, where she is co-lead counsel with Ben Crump. Both co-founded Shades of Mass. A leadership development committee also will encourage younger lawyers to get involved in the cases.

March 03, 2023, 10:10 AM