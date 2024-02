News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reversed a jury's decision to award a plaintiff damages against Royal Caribbean Cruises for a trip and fall because the Florida district court failed to investigate a juror that had a niece who worked for the cruise line—a discovery made shortly after opening arguments.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 05, 2024, 5:28 PM

nature of claim: /