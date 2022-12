News From Law.com

Bayer has won another battle in its legal war with plaintiffs who allege Monsanto's Roundup weed killer causes cancer in its users.On Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta granted Monsanto's petition for rehearing en banc in a Georgia case, John D. Carson v. Monsanto Company. Based in Germany, Bayer owns Monsanto and is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.

Georgia

December 21, 2022, 10:44 AM