A federal appeals court on Friday said Alabama cannot execute a man with an IQ in the 70s, agreeing with a lower court's ruling that he is intellectually disabled and that his death sentence is unconstitutional. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a federal judge's 2021 decision vacating the death sentence of Joseph Clifton Smith, 52. Smith was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1997 beating death of Durk Van Dam.

Alabama

May 22, 2023, 2:55 PM

