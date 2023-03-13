11th Circ. Upholds Florida Law Setting 21 as Minimum Age to ...

News From Law.com

In a 40-page order issued March 9, Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Robin S. Rosenbaum denounced the "disturbing regularity" of mass shootings in nationwide schools, as the court upheld a Florida law prohibiting those under 21 from purchasing a firearm.Following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL in 2018, the Florida Legislature drafted a public safety act named after the school, which banned the sale of firearms to 18-20 year-olds. The NRA swiftly challenged the law in court, claiming it violated the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

March 13, 2023, 12:56 PM