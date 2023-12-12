Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Washington | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Washington

Major companies are seeing a rise in litigation in Washington. At least 47 lawsuits were initiated by or against Fortune 500 companies in Washington last month, part of a rising trend which traces back at least 12 months. During that time, monthly case counts have increased by nearly 20 percent. What's driving the trend? Many job applicants are beginning to file suit under the state's new Pay Transparency Law, which requires businesses to post pay ranges as well as general descriptions of benefits and other compensation in their job listings. Plus, Amazon is cracking down on sales of counterfeit products on its e-commerce platform.

Fortune 500

December 12, 2023, 3:02 PM

nature of claim: /