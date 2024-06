Litigation Surge - Copyright | Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, a radio network and media company based in New York, was hit with a flurry of copyright cases in New York last week. At least four lawsuits were filed in New York Southern District Court, all on behalf of photographers and videographers whose content was allegedly posted on the company's websites and social media pages without permission. All four lawsuits were brought by the Sanders Law Group.

June 12, 2024

