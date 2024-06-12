Litigation Trend - Antitrust | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Antitrust | Class Actions

Antitrust class actions are on the rise, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 38 federal antitrust class actions in May — a slight dip from April, but still more than twice the typical monthly average and continuing a rising trend which traces back at least 12 months. Most of the suits filed in May accuse Apple of monopolizing the smartphone market or claim that sugar producers have colluded to keep prices artificially high; both lines of cases have been consolidated for multidistrict litigation. Meanwhile, a new line of antitrust cases is heating up over health insurers' use of MultiPlan's algorithmic repricing tools; according to the complaints, the tools enable collusion by encouraging insurers to suppress reimbursement rates for out-of-network services.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2024, 1:28 PM

