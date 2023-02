News From Law.com

More than 100 jurists have been nominated to become the state's newest Georgia Court of Appeals judge. The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia said it's received the names of 113 judges and lawyers interested in filling a vacancy created by the sudden death of Judge Clyde L. Reese last December. The nominees vary from sitting superior, state and municipal court judges to trial lawyers, appellate attorneys and county solicitor generals.

Georgia

February 07, 2023, 10:01 AM