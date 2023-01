Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hudson Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was filed by Mintz Truppman on behalf of 1125 NW 71 Holdings. The case is 1:23-cv-20017, 1125 NW 71 Holdings LLC v. Hudson Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 6:56 PM