Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sidley Austin on Friday removed a false advertising lawsuit against Snapcommerce Holdings Inc. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Boxer Property Management on behalf of 11111 North 7th Street Property DE LLC, accuses the defendant of publishing fake room rates for its hotels to prospective travelers. The case is 3:23-cv-01686, 11111 North 7th Street Property De, LLC v. Snapcommerce Holdings, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 28, 2023, 5:38 PM

Plaintiffs

11111 North 7th Street Property De, LLC

Plaintiffs

Boxer Property Management Corp

Nowak & Stauch LLP

defendants

Snapcommerce Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct