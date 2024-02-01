Litigation Surge - Energy | Antitrust | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Energy | Antitrust

Occidental Petroleum, Pioneer Natural Resources and other major oil and gas producers were swarmed with antitrust class actions last month in Nevada District Court over levels of domestic shale oil production. At least four class actions were filed alleging that while the defendants should have increased domestic production to compete in 2021 when oil prices were skyrocketing, they instead conspired to limit production to keep prices artificially high. Plaintiffs include a variety of petroleum users, from individual purchasers of gasoline and home heating oil to commercial enterprises. Who's on defense? Appearances have been made by several major firms including Gibson Dunn, Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Skadden and Wachtell.

February 01, 2024, 2:57 PM

