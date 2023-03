Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Harman Claytor Corrigan & Wellman on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, seeking business interruption coverage stemming from storm damage claims, was filed by Silver & Brown on behalf of Petersburg ArtistSpace Lofts. The case is 3:23-cv-00175, 110 South Perry, LLC d/b/a Petersburg ArtistSpace Lofts v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 15, 2023, 1:50 PM