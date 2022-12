Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Monday removed a lawsuit against Truist Bank and Navy Federal Credit Union to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged fraudulent transfers, was filed by Genova Burns LLC on behalf of 11 West 19th Associates LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-10289, 11 West 19th Associates, LLC v. John Doe et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 06, 2022, 5:43 AM