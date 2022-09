New Suit - Contract

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of 11-20 46th Road Owner LLC. The suit, over claims related to unpaid commercial rent, targets autism service provider Theracare Managed Services LLC and Theracare of New York Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05239, 11-20 46th Road Owner LLC v. Theracare of New York, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

September 02, 2022, 4:55 AM