New Suit - Patent

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of gene sequencing technology manufacturer 10X Genomics Inc. The complaint, against Parse Biosciences Inc., a single-cell genomics company, asserts six patents related to the methods for analyzing nucleic acids from single cells and evaluating chromatin accessibility within genomes at the single cell level. Plaintiff is also backed by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The case is 1:22-cv-01117, 10X Genomics, Inc. v. Parse Biosciences, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 26, 2022, 6:05 AM