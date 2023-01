News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit affirmed the district court's overall lower resentencing of 21 years in prison for the former zoo operator known as "Joe Exotic," which included an only slightly lower, but still consecutively-run, 8.5-year terms for two murder-for-hire violations against rival activist Carole Baskin.

Oklahoma

January 03, 2023, 2:19 PM