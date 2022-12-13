Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | Labor & Employment

There was a swarm of COVID-19-related employment lawsuits this past week, according to Law.com Radar. At least 11 federal cases were initiated, more than twice the typical weekly average. Most suits accuse employers of wrongfully denying requests for a medical or religious exemption from vaccine mandates; targets include B. Braun Medical, Cardinal Health, the Mayo Clinic, McKesson, Mercedes-Benz, MetLife, NetApp and Pittsburgh Regional Transit. Also, T.J. Maxx was slapped with a class action by employees seeking overtime pay for pre-shift COVID-19 screenings.

