Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Amazon.com | La...

Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Amazon.com

Amazon saw an uptick in litigation last month. At least 58 federal lawsuits were initiated against the company, nearly 50 percent higher than the typical monthly average. Many cases allege employment discrimination on the basis of race, gender or disability; product liability is another major area of litigation, especially after the FDA's announcement in September that phenylephrine, the active ingredient in many cold and flu medicines, is ineffective for treating nasal congestion. Who's on defense? Go-to law firms for Amazon include Wilson Elser, Morgan Lewis & Bockius and Davis Wright Tremaine.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2023, 1:50 PM

nature of claim: /