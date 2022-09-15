Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment and breach-of-contract lawsuit against Joffe Emergency Services to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Laner Muchin Ltd. on behalf of 100Waters Group and Brian Bauer, former COO of Jofee and current 100Waters president. Joffe is accused of terminating 100Waters' human resources services without the required notice and refusing to pay for services rendered. Joffe is also accused of terminating Bauer in retaliation for raising concerns about Joffe's alleged misappropriation of COVID-19 relief funds. The case is 1:22-cv-05022, 100Waters Group, LLC et al v. Joffe Emergency Services.

Business Services

September 15, 2022, 5:37 PM