News From Law.com

Attorneys from New Jersey's Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi have overcome pushback from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to singer and rapper Lizzo's efforts to trademark the phrase "100% That Bitch." An examiner for the office denied Lizzo's application to trademark the phrase, calling it ubiquitous and widely used by others. But a three-judge panel of the agency's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board reversed that decision.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 06, 2023, 3:45 PM