New Suit - Patent

Cole Schotz and other counsel filed a trademark and patent infringement lawsuit on behalf of 100% Speedlab and Saule LLC Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over the alleged sale of counterfeit sports apparel, asserts 12 marks and 11 design patents against unidentified e-commerce operators. The case is 1:22-cv-07204, 100% Speedlab, LLC et al v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A to the Complaint.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 24, 2022, 12:22 PM