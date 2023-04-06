10 Years Later, This High Court Fight Over Real Estate Commi...

News From Law.com

After 10 years and two rounds through the Connecticut Supreme Court, the justices ruled in favor of defendants, and denied the plaintiffs' attempt to recover real estate brokerage fees in the sale and/or lease of apartment units and commercial office space. The breach-of-contract action came from plaintiffs The Realty Reserve LLC and Theodore Haddad Sr. as executor of his wife's estate, in response to the sale and development of two parcels of land to the defendants.

Real Estate

April 06, 2023, 5:10 PM

