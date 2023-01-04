10 Texas Attorneys Disciplined: Lawyer Disbarred 3 Times | L...

News From Law.com

Seven attorneys received suspensions, including one who was already disbarred. Another three attorneys were given public reprimands, according to the January disciplinary report of the Texas State Bar. Professional conduct violations cited included a lawyer who had evidence hidden or destroyed, another who committed barratry, one who did not inform a client of assets received, the mingling of clients' and attorney's accounts, and direct communications with a complainant who had legal representation,

Texas

January 04, 2023, 1:13 PM