Ahead of oral arguments, the Supreme Court of Georgia held an admission ceremony to welcome 10 more attorneys to practice before the high court. Upon being sworn in, Justice Verda M. Colvin greeted the lawyers with remarks containing a call to action to serve as legal leaders. "No matter where you are in your career, a recent grad or more experienced practitioner, I want to remind each of you that you're leaders," Colvin said.

September 23, 2024, 5:12 PM