News From Law.com

Former GrayRobinson shareholders Mayanne Downs and Jeffrey Aaron have left the firm and taken eight other attorneys with them to start a spinoff boutique firm in Orlando. "Mayanne Downs and Jeff Aaron, along with eight lawyers on their team, are leaving to start their own boutique firm. They are great lawyers and great friends, and they go with our blessing," GrayRobinson president and CEO Dean Cannon said in an emailed statement.

Florida

September 19, 2024, 6:41 PM