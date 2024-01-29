10 Days in Jail for Contempt of Court in Miami: Virtually Ne...

News From Law.com

In what attorneys call a rare move, a Florida judge has sentenced a former scientist at the Everglades Foundation to a 10-day jail term for criminal contempt of court. The decision by Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Carlos Lopez comes after a ruling last May, where Lopez found Van Lent guilty of breaching a 2022 court order related to a lawsuit. "For a civil judge to ultimately find somebody in criminal contempt and to sentence them to prison is incredibly extraordinary and something that virtually never happens," Jorge L. Piedra of Miami's Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton.

January 29, 2024

