1 Word, 32 Pages: Courts Delve Into Definition of Riot | Law...

The Florida Supreme Court answered a certified question Thursday from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit centered around the meaning of the Sunshine State's law prohibiting riots. "The question is whether that law applies to a person who is present at a violent protest, but neither engages in, nor intends to assist others in engaging in, violent and disorderly conduct," Justice Daniel Couriel penned in the opinion. "And the answer is: no, it does not."

June 20, 2024, 3:30 PM

