1 of These People Could Be Georgias Next Appellate Judge—H...

News From Law.com

Three superior court judges and two lawyers are in the running to become the next judge to join the Georgia Court of Appeals bench.The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has named sole practitioner Carolyn "Tippi" Cain Burch of The Burch Firm in Columbus, Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield co-founder and litigator Jeremy U. Littlefield of Atlanta, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Shondeana Crews Morris, Columbia Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge J. Wade Padgett and Cherokee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Watkins as candidates for a vacancy with the court.

Georgia

March 10, 2023, 12:40 PM