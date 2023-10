News From Law.com

JaDawnya Baker, Alice Benton, Edward Chase, David Emadi, Arnold Ragas, Christopher Ward and LaToya Williams have been nominated to become judicial candidates in the running for gubernatorial appointment to the Fulton County Superior Court.Samir Patel and Jesse Vaughn have been nominated to become judicial candidates under consideration for a vacancy on the Cherokee Judicial Circuit that services Bartow and Gordon counties.

Georgia

October 04, 2023, 10:12 AM

