1 of Texas Busiest Judges Just Resigned Over a Romance With ...

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones is resigning from the bench—a departure forced by the reveal that he has been in a romantic relationship with an attorney who had cases in his court. Over the weekend, Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane of the Southern District of Texas announced Jones had resigned, effective Nov. 15. Jones confirmed his resignation, stating, "I have always said that the bankruptcy process should be about the participants and the preservation of jobs. I have become a distraction to the good work that the court does. To end that distraction and hopefully return focus, I have resigned."

October 16, 2023, 3:59 PM

