More than one in four organizations—27%—have banned generative AI use, at least for now, according to a new study from Cisco that found many corporate leaders remain uneasy about the emerging technology. The finding is based Cisco's interviews with 2,600 security and privacy professionals in 12 countries for its newly released 2024 data benchmark study.

January 30, 2024, 12:51 PM

